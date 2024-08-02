Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man remains in police custody after a serious assault in Leeds.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 4.38am Wednesday morning (July 31) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane.

Here’s everything we know so far in relation to the incident...

A 39-year old-man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

What happened?

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted on Call Lane in Leeds city centre.

A forensic scene was put in place near to The Bridge Bar on the corner of Call Lane and Bridge End.

Who was injured?

The victim, a 39-year old-man, was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

An update on the man’s condition is not currently known at this time.

Who has been arrested?

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds CID.

What should I do if I have information?

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat quoting log 181 of July 31.

Information can always be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.