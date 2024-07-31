Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been rushed to hospital after an incident in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at approximately 4.38am this morning (Wednesday, July 31) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane.

A forensic scene has been put in place near to The Bridge Bar on the corner of Call Lane and Bridge End.

A forensic scene has been put in place near to The Bridge Bar on the corner of Call Lane. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim a 39-year old-man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A scene is on whilst enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds CID.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat quoting log 181 of July 31.