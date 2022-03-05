If interested in rehoming one of the dogs listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.
1. Homer
At ten years young, Homer still has plenty of life left in him and is a bundle of energy. He is crazy about food and is always up for a soft chew, but isn't too bothered by toys. He loves a good snuggle on the sofa (and in your bed if you'll let him!)
2. Darcy and Isla
Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play with her best friend Isla.
3. Mildred and Reggie
Mildred is an eight-year-old Staffordshire terrier with plenty of love to give! She is very affectionate and loves to play with her ball alongside her best friend Reggie. She would need to be adopted with Reggie as they are attached at the hip! Reggie is two years younger than his best friend Mildred. At six years old he is always excited for a walk, playtime, fuss or attention.
4. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!