Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Burmantofts Leeds: Men with 'bladed weapons' enter house and threaten occupants in aggravated burglary

An aggravated burglary in Leeds saw men with “bladed weapons” enter a house and threaten its occupants, before fleeing shortly afterwards.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

The incident, in Burmantofts yesterday afternoon (July 31), led to increased stop and search powers being put in place for 24 hours.

The order, that covered Osmonthorpe, Harehills, Burmantofts, Richmond Hills and Gipton, ran until 3pm today (August 1). It was designed to deter the carrying of offensive weapons and keep people safe in East Leeds.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was put in place following an aggravated burglary in Burmantofts in which males armed with bladed weapons entered a house and made threats to persons inside. Suspects fled from the property shortly afterwards. No-one was hurt into the incident and active enquires remain ongoing by Leeds District CID into what took place.”