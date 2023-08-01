Burmantofts Leeds: Men with 'bladed weapons' enter house and threaten occupants in aggravated burglary
The incident, in Burmantofts yesterday afternoon (July 31), led to increased stop and search powers being put in place for 24 hours.
The order, that covered Osmonthorpe, Harehills, Burmantofts, Richmond Hills and Gipton, ran until 3pm today (August 1). It was designed to deter the carrying of offensive weapons and keep people safe in East Leeds.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was put in place following an aggravated burglary in Burmantofts in which males armed with bladed weapons entered a house and made threats to persons inside. Suspects fled from the property shortly afterwards. No-one was hurt into the incident and active enquires remain ongoing by Leeds District CID into what took place.”