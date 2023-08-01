The order, that covered Osmonthorpe, Harehills, Burmantofts, Richmond Hills and Gipton, ran until 3pm today (August 1). It was designed to deter the carrying of offensive weapons and keep people safe in East Leeds.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was put in place following an aggravated burglary in Burmantofts in which males armed with bladed weapons entered a house and made threats to persons inside. Suspects fled from the property shortly afterwards. No-one was hurt into the incident and active enquires remain ongoing by Leeds District CID into what took place.”