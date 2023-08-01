Senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

It covers the East Leeds areas Osmondthorpe, Burmantotfs, Richmond Hill, Harehills and Gipton.

The authorisation came into effect at 3PM on Monday July 31 for an initial 24 hours and it may be continued subject to regular reviews.

Increased stop and search powers give West Yorkshire Police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

It follows an incident in Burmantofts area earlier on Monday, when officers received a report of an aggravated burglary, shortly after 2pm.

Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and to help keep the community safe.