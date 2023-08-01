Police increase stop and search powers temporarily in East Leeds to prevent serious violence
Increased stop and search powers have been put in place for a 24-hour period in parts of East Leeds in order to keep communities safe from violence.
Senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.
It covers the East Leeds areas Osmondthorpe, Burmantotfs, Richmond Hill, Harehills and Gipton.
The authorisation came into effect at 3PM on Monday July 31 for an initial 24 hours and it may be continued subject to regular reviews.
Increased stop and search powers give West Yorkshire Police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
It follows an incident in Burmantofts area earlier on Monday, when officers received a report of an aggravated burglary, shortly after 2pm.
Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and to help keep the community safe.
West Yorkshire Police said maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is vital and they are continuing to liaise with key community representatives, including the district's Independent Advisory Group, to ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power.