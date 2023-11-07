21 people have been arrested after disturbance in a Leeds neighbourhood.

West Yorkshire Police provided information after the arrests made following significant disturbance in the Burley area of the city on Bonfire Night.

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

Police attended in the Burley Lodge Park area on Sunday. Photo: Google

Police attended in the Burley Lodge Park area on Sunday (November 5) following calls of anti-social behaviour and firework misuse involving youths.

Footage showed riot police at the scene after fires were started in the middle of the streets and fireworks were being set off.

What action was carried out?

Appropriate resources attended and 21 people were arrested for various offences.

What have police said about the incident?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Active enquiries remain ongoing into the incidents which included criminal damage. Officers have promised those responsible will be fully dealt with and prosecuted.

“The incident was very much an isolated one in what was a largely calm weekend across the force area with people enjoying Bonfire events safely.”

What else happened on Bonfire Night?

West Yorkshire Police said there was increased presence around Leeds “to provide reassurance for residents”.

A number of arrests were made for offences such as, affray, criminal damage, assault emergency worker, theft and the misuse of fireworks. A quantity of fireworks were also seized.

Were any officers injured?