A pair of “brazen” thieves made off with cigarettes, alcohol and cash following a break-in at a convenience store in Leeds.

Residents of Kippax were awoken early on Tuesday morning (May 6) by the sound of thieves “smashing” their way into the Best-One Convenience Store nearby.

Police received a report of an ongoing burglary at the store in Cross Hills, Kippax, shortly after 1am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found that damage had been caused to the front door of the premises.

“The suspects are believed to have stolen cigarettes, alcohol and a quantity of cash before running off down Butt Hill.”

Enquiries into the incident are continuing as attempts are made to identify the thieves.

One local resident, who phoned 999, said they were woken up by the noise and looked out to see two men “dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks” hammering the bottom panels of the shop door.

The resident said: “It was really brazen. They didn't seem to care how much noise they were making, they were just smashing at the door.

“It was only about 1am and there were still cars going past. Even when the alarm went off they still went inside.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13250251954.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.