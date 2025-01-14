Police search for burglar believed to be in Leeds wanted on recall to prison
Paul Anderson, 41, has previous convictions for commercial burglary and is wanted on recall to prison.
West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts - and said that he is “potentially in the South Leeds area”.
A spokesperson added: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him within Leeds.”
Those who can assist enquiries has been urged to call 101.
Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.