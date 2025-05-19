A brazen burglar forced his way into home days before Christmas and stole more than £15,000 in jewellery and camera equipment.

Zak Charles helped himself to the valuables at the property in West Park when the occupants were out during daylight hours.

They had left the home shortly before 12pm and returned just after 6pm on December 22 last year to find their home ransacked.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the handles to the back door had been smashed and a window was open.

Keys to vehicles were missing, along with an iPad, jewellery worth £3,500 and Nikon cameras and lenses.

Charles (pictured) was jailed for a burglary of a house three days before Christmas. | WYP / NW

The value of the missing items came to more than £15,000, plus the damage caused by the break-in, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told the court.

Blood left at the scene was later forensically tested and pinpointed Charles.

On January 8 two vehicles were stolen following a dwelling burglary, including an Audi Q3.

Two days later the Audi was filled up with fuel at Armley Service Station and was driven off without payment being made.

CCTV was checked and Charles was recognised by investigating officers. He was already banned from driving.

On February 28 Charles was finally arrested at his address but only after he tried to flee on foot.

The 26-year-old gave a no-comment interview at the police station. He was found to have other people’s documents in his possession, including a bank card and driving licence.

Charles, of Spen Approach, West Park, admitted burglary, four counts of handling stolen goods, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while banned, having no insurance and making off without payment.

He has 15 previous convictions for 50 offences.

He was last jailed for handling stolen goods and released in October last year, but the police put out a warrant for his arrest to be recalled to prison earlier this year.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said Charles had come from a broken home and he had been addicted to drugs for 10 years.

Mr Rafiq said: “Sadly the addiction leads to offending. He is no different to others in a similar position.

“He came out of prison in October and owed £5,000 to a dealer. They were pressuring him and threatening him and his family with harm.

“Unfortunately, through desperation he started offending.”

He described Charles as a “foolish” and “not a clever criminal”.

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart jailed him for 38 months and gave him a 36-month driving ban.