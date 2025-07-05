Burglar ransacked Leeds ex's home while she was nine-months' pregnant

A man burgled the home of his ex partner who was nine-months’ pregnant at the time and came home to catch him in the act.

The woman was shocked when she returned home to find Aaron Taylor ransacking the property and causing more than £1,500 worth of damage.

The 37-year-old admitted the burglary at Leeds Crown Court, as well as GBH without intent and having an offensive weapon stemming from a second incident in which he attacked a man with a bottle.

Taylor went to the man’s home in Beeston on August 12, 2023, armed with the bottle. The victim, Andrew Shipley, came out with a crowbar and the confrontation took place.

Taylor struck him then tried to stamp on him. The man had to be taken to hospital with his injuries.

Taylor (pictured left) broke into the home of his ex partner who was heavily pregnant at the time. | WYP / NW

But a month later on September 30 , Taylor’s heavily-pregnant ex returned to her Beeston home and saw a smashed picture frame on the stairs.

She then heard Taylor upstairs ransacking the premises. She later told police that he appeared to be drunk. She ordered him to leave and he did.

Taylor appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds. He is already serving a two-year sentence he was given last year for a violent incident in Bramley.

He has 19 previous convictions for 45 offences.

Mitigating for his latest offences, Rhianydd Clement conceded he has an “unenviable record” but added: “He said to me he is getting too old for this, being in and out of custody.”

She said Taylor, a father of six, had expressed remorse and has been busy enrolling in courses in prison to “better himself”.

She said his life spiralled out of control after he found his father dead 13 years ago, and had never received counselling.

Judge Ray Singh gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months - the maximum sentence that can be suspended.

He told Taylor: “You have troubled the courts repeatedly over the years. Reluctantly, I will take a chance. If there’s a breach you will go to prison for all of the 24 months.”

He gave him a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days. He was also given a five-year restraining order.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Andrew Shipley, of Mafeking Grove, Beeston, also appeared in court with Taylor, where he admitted possessing an offensive weapon - the crowbar.

He was given a conditional discharge after Judge Singh acknowledged that Taylor had “come to his door” intent on violence.