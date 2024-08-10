Leeds thug beat work pal who told him to look after his own kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thug attacked his friend during a drinking session after the victim said the man needed to be a good father.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Taylor knocked the man unconscious, stole items from his home, then contacted him days later and and tried to extort £100 from the victim, threatening to return and break his jaw.

The 36-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. It was heard that Taylor and the victim had previously worked together, and Taylor had been invited to the man's home in Bramley on May 15 to drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor brought another friend with him. They began talking about children, with Taylor saying he had six that he did not see.

Taylor (pictured) was jailed for 24 months for the attack on his former workmate. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

The victim made a comment about Taylor making an effort to see them, but Taylor took exception.

He then punched the man several times to the head who fell to the floor unconscious.

When he came round, he saw Taylor and the other man carrying a bag belonging to the victim. They also put a laptop and reading glasses belonging to the victim in the bag and left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim had to attend Leeds General Infirmary for scans. He suffered cuts and bruises and a chipped tooth.

But two days later, he received a call from Taylor, telling the man that he wanted £100 or he would break his jaw "like he did last time".

The man asked for the items back that were stolen but they were never recovered.

The court heard that the man still suffers from headaches and scars on his face from the brutal attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, of Bawn Drive, Bramley, admitted charges of ABH, theft and sending a threatening communication. He has 18 previous convictions for 42 offences, including multiple violence and theft cases.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said: “He acknowledges that his only real mitigation is that he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He has expressed remorse. He recognises that only an immediate custodial sentence must follow.

“It’s clear that alcohol is a factor in his offending.”

Mr Hammond said Taylor had been remanded in custody since June 13 and had taken an appropriate violence-reduction course. He also said that Taylor was working with drug counsellors.

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 24 months and put a restraining order in place to keep him away from the victim. That will last until further notice.