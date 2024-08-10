Leeds thug beat work pal who told him to look after his own kids
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Aaron Taylor knocked the man unconscious, stole items from his home, then contacted him days later and and tried to extort £100 from the victim, threatening to return and break his jaw.
The 36-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. It was heard that Taylor and the victim had previously worked together, and Taylor had been invited to the man's home in Bramley on May 15 to drink.
Taylor brought another friend with him. They began talking about children, with Taylor saying he had six that he did not see.
The victim made a comment about Taylor making an effort to see them, but Taylor took exception.
He then punched the man several times to the head who fell to the floor unconscious.
When he came round, he saw Taylor and the other man carrying a bag belonging to the victim. They also put a laptop and reading glasses belonging to the victim in the bag and left.
The victim had to attend Leeds General Infirmary for scans. He suffered cuts and bruises and a chipped tooth.
But two days later, he received a call from Taylor, telling the man that he wanted £100 or he would break his jaw "like he did last time".
The man asked for the items back that were stolen but they were never recovered.
The court heard that the man still suffers from headaches and scars on his face from the brutal attack.
Taylor, of Bawn Drive, Bramley, admitted charges of ABH, theft and sending a threatening communication. He has 18 previous convictions for 42 offences, including multiple violence and theft cases.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said: “He acknowledges that his only real mitigation is that he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He has expressed remorse. He recognises that only an immediate custodial sentence must follow.
“It’s clear that alcohol is a factor in his offending.”
Mr Hammond said Taylor had been remanded in custody since June 13 and had taken an appropriate violence-reduction course. He also said that Taylor was working with drug counsellors.
Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 24 months and put a restraining order in place to keep him away from the victim. That will last until further notice.