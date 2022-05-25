Burglar jailed after targeting Castleford premises for a second time while out of prison on licence

A burglar who was jailed for breaking into a town centre bar has been returned to prison after targeting the same building again.

By Nick Frame
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Neil Strong was handed an 18-week prison sentence for smashing his way into Number Twenty Bar & Grill in January.

He stole cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system from the business in Wesley Street, Castleford.

Neil Strong was returned to Leeds Magistrates' Court for sentencing. Picture: James Hardisty

The 44-year-old, who was out on licence, was returned to Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted breaking in to the same premises for a second time.

He targeted the bar - now called Lounge 20 - over the weekend, this time taking bottles of spirits worth £500.

Strong, formerly of Lumbley Street, Castleford, but now of no fixed address, was handed a new 12-week jail term and told to pay £128 costs.

This article was first published by the Wakefield Express.