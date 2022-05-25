Burglar jailed after targeting Castleford premises for a second time while out of prison on licence

Neil Strong was handed an 18-week prison sentence for smashing his way into Number Twenty Bar & Grill in January.
Read More
He stole cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system from the business in Wesley Street, Castleford.
The 44-year-old, who was out on licence, was returned to Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted breaking in to the same premises for a second time.
He targeted the bar - now called Lounge 20 - over the weekend, this time taking bottles of spirits worth £500.
Strong, formerly of Lumbley Street, Castleford, but now of no fixed address, was handed a new 12-week jail term and told to pay £128 costs.
This article was first published by the Wakefield Express.