Crack-smoking mum burgled home hours after her grandmother's funeral - Leeds Crown Court

Jade Siddons admitted she had been up all night drinking and smoking crack cocaine following the service, and went to buy more booze with a friend shortly before 7am on February 15 this year.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Helena Spector said a call was made to the police by a member of the public, saying they could see people moving around in the empty property on Mill Lane, Castleford.

They told officers it was a man and a woman, and that the woman looked pregnant.

Officers attended and found the front door open but no sign of the suspects. They found two people a short distance away who matched the description the caller had given to police.

The man was found to have a bank card on him belonging to another person.

It was later confirmed that the estate agent responsible for the property had forgotten to lock the door the previous day.

Siddons, 31, told police during interview that her and the man had been walking past the property and noticed the door wide open. They went in and looked around all the bedrooms before leaving.

Siddons, of Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, said she was not aware that anything was stolen.

Her male counterpart was acquitted last week due to a lack of evidence, but Siddons admitted a charge of burglary. She has been held on remand at HMP New Hall since her arrest.

The court heard she has 10 previous convictions for 19 offences.

Mitigating, Mark Foley said of the latest offence: "She was clearly present. She is not a career burglar but someone who can't cope with drink and drugs."

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann, told Siddons that although she had not taken anything in the burglary, it had been a "joint enterprise".

He added: "It was a foolish thing to do, but the difficulty I have is that it does not cross the custody threshold, but the probation service have made it quite clear they can not do anything for you."