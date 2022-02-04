Anthony Behan targeted his employer's home while he was out walking with his wife.

Leeds Crown Court heard Behan drove to the area in his work van but parked a away from the house in Morley.

He then approached the house carrying an Amazon box.

Anthony Behan was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary and cannabis supply offences.

Behan was also wearing a face mask, gloves and had his hood pulled up.

The 30-year-old defendant then rang the doorbell before going around the back of the property and breaking in.

The victim returned home to find a rear window had been smashed and his watch collection worth £7,000 had been taken from a bedroom.

The van was fitted with a tracker which showed it had been driven to a Tesco petrol station after the incident.

CCTV images showed Behan at the petrol station without the facemask on.

At the time of the offences, on March 27 last year, Behan was on bail for drugs offences committed 12 months earlier.

Jessica Strange, prosecuting, said police officers seized a mobile phone from a house in Castleford.

The device contained text messages which indicated it had been used as part of a 'ring and bring' cannabis supply operation.

The phone was registered to an e-mail address which belonged to Behan.

The discovery led police officers to an industrial unit in Cromwell Street, Leeds.

They found cannabis worth £3,000 inside the premises which had been split up into individual drug deals.

CCTV showed Behan outside the premises with another man on two occasions.

Behan, of Granville Road, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to burglary, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and offering to supply cannabis.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Behan pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had family members who would suffer if he was sent to prison.

The judge, Recorder Catherine Silverton said: "I have thought carefully about whether I can suspend the sentence.