Crook sold laptop and computer games at Cash Converters store a day after they were stolen in Leeds house burglary
A man who sold a laptop and computer games at a Cash Converters store a day after they were stolen during a house burglary has been sent to prison.
Michael Wood was locked up for 15 months after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard a house in Leeds was broken into during the night of November 10 last year while the homeowner was in bed.
Burglars took a laptop worth £1,000, a small drone, a mobile phone, a remote control car and computer games.
Wood went to a Cash Converters store on November 11 and sold the laptop for £150.
West Yorkshire Police found the laptop when they went to the store as they investigated the burglary.
Further checks revealed that Wood had been to the same store the previous day and sold the computer games.
Wood, of Fairfield Grove, Bramley, was arrested at his home but refused to comment during interview.
He was out of prison on licence at the time of the offence and was returned to custody.
The 44-year-old old has previous convictions for burglary, fraud and theft.
Rukhshanda Hussain, mitigating, said Wood pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.
The barrister said her client had been approached by a friend who asked him to sell the items on his behalf as he had been banned from Cash Converters.
Ms Hussain said: "He remains insistent that he had no idea when and where they had been stolen."
Judge Simon Phillips QC told Wood that the 15-month sentence will be added to the jail term he is currently serving.