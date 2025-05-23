A burglar who broke into a man’s home left fingerprints all over the flat as he took a jar of coins and the keys to the owner’s Kia Rio.

Teenager Elmer Da Silva smashed open the key safe outside the man’s front door of his ground-floor flat in Swarcliffe, before helping himself to his property.

The 19-year-old was caught the next day after a police chase when he drove the Kia the wrong way down York Road in Leeds, into oncoming traffic.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court and admitted a charge of dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Judge Simon Batiste reflected on Da Silva’s age and “limited” criminal record and opted to hand him a suspended sentence.

Da Silva left fingerprints in the pensioner's flat before he stole money and his car. | Getty / NW

The court heard that the 75-year-old victim had left his flat on the morning of August 17 last year and returned at around 5pm.

He noticed the security box outside his flat was smashed and the key missing. Around £40 in £2 coins was missing from a money jar. He also noticed his car had gone.

He called the police who dusted for fingerprints and found multiple samples on doors and the money jar. Officers quickly ascertained they belonged to Da Silva.

The next day patrolling officers spotted Da Silva in the stolen Kia on the A64 on the wrong side of the road and heading into traffic.

He turned onto Brander Avenue and reached 75mph in 30mph zones. He overtook vehicles and forced one oncoming car to brake hard to prevent a collision. He eventually drove onto a pavement and abandoned the car, getting out an running but was quickly arrested.

Da Silva, of Hough Lane, Bramley, told officers during interview that he knows the pensioner and said there was a dispute over a debt.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said there was “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and that Da Silva had not offended since then.

He said he did not have suitable accommodation at the time and had mental health issues.

Judge Batiste told Da Silva: “It was an appalling piece of dangerous driving. Your fingerprints were found in the burglary and the car.

“My intention was to lock you up immediately which many would say you thoroughly deserve. But you are only 19 years of age and have some mental health issues.

“You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and have a relatively-limited record. I’m going to take chance on you, but it is one chance only.”

He gave him a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and a six-month GPS tracking monitor.