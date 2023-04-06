Bailey Sorren, 21, sadly died in hospital this week after suffering serious head injuries in the accident on Broad Lane at about 6.10pm on Saturday, March 25. The incident is being investigated by police, who have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Here’s everything we know about this incident so far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened?

Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)

A white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Adam close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane in Bramley. The motorcycle rider suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

When did it happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision happened at around 6.10pm on Saturday, March 25.

What happened to the motorcyclist?

The motorcyclist involved sadly passed away in hospital on April 3. Police subsequently identified the deceased as 21-year-old Bailey Sorren, from Leeds.

Have any arrests been made?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No arrests were made at the time and West Yorkshire Police have said today (Thursday) that there are currently no updates.

What should witnesses or anyone with information do?

This incident is currently being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their enquiries.