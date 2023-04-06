News you can trust since 1890
Broad Lane Bramley: Everything we know as man in his 20s dies after Leeds crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in the Bramley area of Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Bailey Sorren, 21, sadly died in hospital this week after suffering serious head injuries in the accident on Broad Lane at about 6.10pm on Saturday, March 25. The incident is being investigated by police, who have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Here’s everything we know about this incident so far:

What happened?

Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)
Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)

A white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Adam close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane in Bramley. The motorcycle rider suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

When did it happen?

The collision happened at around 6.10pm on Saturday, March 25.

What happened to the motorcyclist?

The motorcyclist involved sadly passed away in hospital on April 3. Police subsequently identified the deceased as 21-year-old Bailey Sorren, from Leeds.

Have any arrests been made?

No arrests were made at the time and West Yorkshire Police have said today (Thursday) that there are currently no updates.

What should witnesses or anyone with information do?

This incident is currently being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.