News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
16 minutes ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
1 hour ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
2 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
3 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
3 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

Broad Lane Bramley crash: Police name 21-year-old motorbike rider who has died following Leeds crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after being injured in a crash in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read

Bailey Sorren suffered serious head injuries in the accident, which happened in Bramley at about 6.10pm on Saturday March 25, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle he was riding crashed with a blue Vauxhall Adam, close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane.

Police have now confirmed that Bailey died in hospital yesterday (Monday) as they issue a new appeal for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This incident is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their investigation.

Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)
Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.