Broad Lane Bramley crash: Police name 21-year-old motorbike rider who has died following Leeds crash
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after being injured in a crash in Leeds.
Bailey Sorren suffered serious head injuries in the accident, which happened in Bramley at about 6.10pm on Saturday March 25, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle he was riding crashed with a blue Vauxhall Adam, close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane.
Police have now confirmed that Bailey died in hospital yesterday (Monday) as they issue a new appeal for information.
This incident is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.