Bailey Sorren suffered serious head injuries in the accident, which happened in Bramley at about 6.10pm on Saturday March 25, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle he was riding crashed with a blue Vauxhall Adam, close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane.

Police have now confirmed that Bailey died in hospital yesterday (Monday) as they issue a new appeal for information.

This incident is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their investigation.

Bailey Sorren, 21, has died in hospital following the crash at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane in Bramley on March 25 (Photo: Google/WYP)