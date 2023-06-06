Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bridge End police cordon: Leeds city centre knife attack victim found injured in Call Lane

Detectives are investigating after a man with a knife injury was found in Leeds city centre during the early hours.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

West Yorkshire Police were alerted at around 4.30am on Tuesday while paramedics treated the man for a slash wound to his knee. A police cordon was put in place at a nearby scene in Bridge End until forensic work could be carried out. Now officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have other information to share.

A force spokesperson said: “At 4.33am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a man found injured in Call Lane in Leeds. The victim, a 26-year-old man, had received a slash wound to the knee. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“A scene was identified nearby in Bridge End and was cordoned off for forensic examination but has now been removed. Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

A section of Leeds Bridge and Bridge End was cordoned off while forensic experts gathered evidence. Picture: Simon HulmeA section of Leeds Bridge and Bridge End was cordoned off while forensic experts gathered evidence. Picture: Simon Hulme
Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13230312890. Information can also be shared using the 101 Live Chat facility on the force website.