West Yorkshire Police were alerted at around 4.30am on Tuesday while paramedics treated the man for a slash wound to his knee. A police cordon was put in place at a nearby scene in Bridge End until forensic work could be carried out. Now officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have other information to share.

A force spokesperson said: “At 4.33am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a man found injured in Call Lane in Leeds. The victim, a 26-year-old man, had received a slash wound to the knee. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“A scene was identified nearby in Bridge End and was cordoned off for forensic examination but has now been removed. Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

A section of Leeds Bridge and Bridge End was cordoned off while forensic experts gathered evidence. Picture: Simon Hulme