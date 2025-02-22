Brazen Leeds Morrisons bike thief told 20-week jail sentence was 'too harsh'

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 13:35 BST

A thief who was filmed brazenly stealing a motorbike outside a supermarket has been told by a judge that his 20-week jail sentence was too harsh.

Kaiden Hinds was given the sentence for the shocking theft outside the Morrisons in Guiseley during busy opening hours.

A video circulated on the internet showed a gang wearing helmets and balaclavas, smashing the lock from the secure bike with a brick, before pushing it away.

It happened on June 19, 2023, as shocked shoppers watched on from inside the supermarket.

The owner of the Yamaha XT250 later found his bike for sale on Snapchat for £800. He called the police and Hinds was arrested. His phone was analysed and the photos of the bike were found.

Hinds was told his 20-week sentence for his part in the brazen bike theft outside a Morrisons was too harsh.Hinds was told his 20-week sentence for his part in the brazen bike theft outside a Morrisons was too harsh.
Hinds was told his 20-week sentence for his part in the brazen bike theft outside a Morrisons was too harsh. | Submitted

The 19-year-old, formerly of Ring Road, Middleton, was handed his 20-week sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on February 14.

But the case was brought before Leeds Crown Court this week for an appeal hearing, with Hinds appearing over the video link from HMP Doncaster.

His barrister, Sam Roxborough, argued that Hinds was only 17 at the time and there had been no explanation in the delay for it being brought to court, despite being arrested 10 days after the incident and entering an early guilty plea to theft.

However, it was conceded that Hinds continued to offend in the meantime. He was given a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, in May of last year for burglary and handling stolen goods.

But Mr Roxborough argued that had Hinds been dealt with before his subsequent offending, he would have likely been handed a community penalty, given his age.

After a short deliberation between an appeal panel of three, including Judge Simon Phillips KC, he told Hinds that a jail sentence was justified, but opted to suspend it.

He quashed the 20-week jail sentence, and replaced it with another 20-week sentence, suspended for 15 months.

He was also given an additional 40 hours of unpaid work, to run consecutively to the 160 hours he was given for a previous offence.

