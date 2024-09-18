Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called out to a west Leeds beauty spot after reports of a brawl between two men.

Officers responded to a fight between two men at Post Hill in Pudsey at around 2:25pm yesterday. (September 17)

Police have confirmed one of the males was also arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

Post Hill in Pudsey, Leeds, pictured in 2013. | National World

Post Hill is a designated Leeds Nature Area on the western end of Farnley, and partly in Pudsey

The area of just over 28 hectares consists largely of a hillside covered in woodland and some grassland.

Openings offer views across west Leeds, in particular from the top of the hill which at an altitude of about 125 metres above sea level making of the highest points in the local area. The name originates from your Yorkshire Evening Post, which acquired the area and sponsored motorcycle speed and climbing events on the site from 1926.

During World War II Post Hill was the location of POW camp No. 91 where Italian and German prisoners were held to work on farms in the surroundings.