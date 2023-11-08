One of Leeds most gruelling challenges is back this weekend as runners take on Post Hill.

The Post Hill Challenge is put on annually by Pudsey Pacers, and tests those brave enough to take on a 5.6 kilometre off-road race around the trail paths of the hill, named after the Yorkshire Evening Post which used to sponsor motorcycle events there.

The challenge sees runners take on the motorbike hill climb two times, with mud and slippery paths to make it even more difficult.

Race organiser Stephen Pattison told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Post Hill was bequeathed by the Yorkshire Evening Post for Leeds Motorcycle Club, which still uses it. But today it comes under the banner of the Leeds City Council.

The Post Hill Challenge is back this weekend. Picture by Pudsey Pacers

“Because of the hill, we can’t have more than 150 runners. It’s not that big, and of course it makes sense that not everybody wants to run up a great big hill twice.

As of November 7, there are around 80 runners signed up to take on the challenge. But with registrations open until 11.59pm on Thursday, November 9, and with a number of entry spaces available on the day, the goal of having at least 100 runners will likely be reached.

Stephen said: “It’s meant to be something different from the Leeds Half Marathon or running down Kirkstall Road on the Abbey Dash. It’s a completely different animal.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Post Hill Challenge 2023:

When is the Post Hill Challenge 2023?

The Post Hill Challenge takes place on Saturday, November 11, with runners starting at the “arena” at 10.30am.

Race numbers can be picked up at race HQ at Troydale Social Club, Troydale Grove, Pudsey LS28 9LA from 8.30am on the day. The start is around 15 minutes from the HQ, and the way there will be signed.

Results and presentation at the Troydale Social Club at 12.30pm.

How to register for the Post Hill Challenge 2023

Those who wish to take on the challenge can register online here until 11.59pm on Thursday, November 9. Entry will be available on the day if places are still available.

The entry fee is £8, and if you’re running for a club, remember to bring your EA number.

Post Hill Challenge 2023 parking and directions

Parking is available at Micro Lightning, opposite the Race HQ.

If you are driving from Pudsey Town Centre, take Lowtown, past Wetherby Whaler and turn right at the lights onto Kent Road. Follow to the end and turn left down Troydale for half a mile. The car park will be on the left, with Race HQ on the right.

From the outer ring road A6110 Wickes, at the roundabout, take the first exit to Pudsey Road for one mile to the junction. Turn left up Lowtown until you reach the traffic lights. Turn left onto Kent Road. Follow to the end and turn left down Troydale for half a mile. The car park will be on the left, with Race HQ on the right.