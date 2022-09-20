Police were called to the BP petrol station on Henconner Lane in Bramley at 3.13pm yesterday.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Police were called to the BP petrol station on Henconner Lane in Bramley.

What happened?

Police were called to provide urgent assistance to help community support officers after a shop theft incident.

The rapid response was prompted after police community support officers had intervened in a shop theft incident at the BP petrol station on Henconner Lane in Bramley.

A female member of staff had been assaulted during the incident, and a male PCSO was treated at hospital for shoulder and back injuries.

Arrests made?

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting or obstructing a designated person, and theft from shop.

He remains in custody.

Witnesses?

Neighbours were unaware of the incident until seeing police cars flood into the petrol station.