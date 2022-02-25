Bramley man fined for illegal fishing as Environment Agency warns people to get a rod licence

Benjamin Pollard, 31, of Langley Road, was found fishing without a licence at a popular fishing lake near Malton on July 9, 2021.

He was stopped by an Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer who was out on patrol in North Yorkshire.

He pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Humber Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Pollard, 31, of Langley Road, was found fishing without a licence at a popular fishing lake near Malton on July 9, 2021.

Pollard wasfined £266.

The court ordered him to pay costs of £127 and a victim surcharge of £34.

The Environment Agency is now reminding anglers of the importance of having a rod licence after a Leeds man was fined for fishing illegally.

Peter Mischenko, Fisheries Officer for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: “It’s vital that anglers abide by the law to protect the future of the sport and the quality of our rivers and fisheries.

“We won’t hesitate to take action to stop illegal fishing and hopefully this will act as a deterrent for any angler thinking of cheating the system.

“All money raised from rod licence sales is used to improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefiting anglers and the environment.”

Those who fish illegally can expect to be prosecuted and face a fine of up to £2,500.