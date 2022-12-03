News you can trust since 1890
Bramley incident: Everything we know so far as police investigate 'unexplained' death of man in his 60s in west Leeds

Police are continuing to investigate the "unexplained" death of a man in Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 11:44am

Officers first discovered the 63-year-old man at a home in Broadlea Oval, Bramley. He was "unresponsive", a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said, when they found him at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The force spokesman yesterday confirmed he had died.

A scene remained in place on Friday. The force said it was treating the death as unexplained and continuing enquiries.

The man was found unresponsive at the property in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, Leeds. Pictures: Google.

West Yorkshire Police statement

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in Leeds.

The 63-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found by officers at his flat in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are continuing to be carried out to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, which is being treated as unexplained.”