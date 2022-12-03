Bramley incident: Everything we know so far as police investigate 'unexplained' death of man in his 60s in west Leeds
Police are continuing to investigate the "unexplained" death of a man in Leeds.
Officers first discovered the 63-year-old man at a home in Broadlea Oval, Bramley. He was "unresponsive", a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said, when they found him at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The force spokesman yesterday confirmed he had died.
A scene remained in place on Friday. The force said it was treating the death as unexplained and continuing enquiries.
West Yorkshire Police statement
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in Leeds.
The 63-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found by officers at his flat in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are continuing to be carried out to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, which is being treated as unexplained.”