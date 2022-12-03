Officers first discovered the 63-year-old man at a home in Broadlea Oval, Bramley. He was "unresponsive", a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said, when they found him at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The force spokesman yesterday confirmed he had died.

A scene remained in place on Friday. The force said it was treating the death as unexplained and continuing enquiries.

The man was found unresponsive at the property in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, Leeds. Pictures: Google.

West Yorkshire Police statement

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in Leeds.

