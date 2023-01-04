Patrick Mason denies murdering Mr Wall outside the flat on Fairford Avenue in Beeston in the early hours of June 23 last year.

He says he co-accused Aiden Ramsdale was responsible, who in turn blames Mason.

Mr Wall, who was 25, was strangled to death after he fell from a second-storey window of Ramsdale’s flat and then subject to a serious assault which left him with more than 100 injuries.

The body of Bradley Wall (inset) was found outside the flat on Fairford Avenue in Beeston.

Attempts were then made to set fire to his body, while 25-year-old Ramsdale was caught on CCTV dropping paving slabs into the area where Mr Wall lay.

Ramsdale claimed he was passing the slabs to Mason to put on the body, but giving evidence this week at Leeds Crown Court, Mason claimed he was not stood in that area and had told Ramsdale to stop it, shouting: “What the f*** are you doing?”

He then said he went into the flat as Ramsdale dropped another three slabs over the fence and onto Mr Wall’s lifeless body.

However, Mason admitted to the court that his memory from that night was “sporadic” because the amount of drugs he had taken.

The trial, which is now in its sixth week, had previously heard that Mr Wall had gone to Ramsdale’s flat with him and Mason that night “for a smoke”.

Violence then broke out in the flat amid claims by Ramsdale that Mr Wall had child abuse photos on his phone, before he fell from the window.

His body was not found until the afternoon of June 23, with Mason and Ramsdale both swiftly arrested.

Mason, of Whingate, Armley, was found with a bank card that had been given to Mr Wall days before.

Ramsdale told the court Mason had killed Mr Wall and was scared of him, so went along with the killing and attempted cover up.

However, the court heard that Ramsdale was caught on an audio recording during a conversation with his dad apparently confessing to the killing, describing it as being “like ISIS”. Ramsdale said he went downstairs after Mr Wall’s fall and “got a paving slab and smashed his head in”.

