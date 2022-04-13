Dealer dumped cannabis on roof of takeaway as he fled police raid at a house in Harehills

Arfan Karimi was arrested when West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at a house on Bayswater Terrace, Harehills, Leeds.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the three-storey house overlooked a takeaway next door.

Officers went to the property on June 3, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis dealer Arfan Karimi was arrested when police raided a house on Bayswater Terrace, Harehills.

Mr Cook said the house had a camera placed outside so people inside could see anyone approaching.

Karimi was arrested as he left a living room on the first floor.

The room was searched and £180 in cash was found under a cushion.

Five bags of cannabis were then found under a sofa.

Mr Cook said the curtains in the room were closed.

When officers opened them they saw two black bags on the roof of the takeaway below.

The bags contained smaller bags of cannabis with a street value of around £840.

Karimi, 27, of Conway Place, Harehills denied that the cannabis was his when he was questioned and claimed it belonged to a friend.

He later pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Soheil Khan, mitigating, said Karimi has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Khan said his client had not been in trouble in nearly three years since the incident.