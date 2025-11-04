Update as 15 arrested after police carry out raid at Bradford business park

Further arrests have been made following a police raid at a business park in Bradford.

A number of warrants were executed at Holme Lane Business Park in Bradford on Friday, October 24 in relation to organised crime.

14 men and 1 woman have now been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including handing stolen goods, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and participation in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

A number of warrants were executed at Holme Lane Business Park in Bradford. | National World

The warrants saw 30 stolen vehicles recovered, £120,000 in cash seized, stolen heavy plant machinery recovered and around three kilos of Class A drugs seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atkinson of Bradford District Police said: “These further arrests show the scale of this operation into organised criminality across Bradford district. We are taking positive action after concerns were raised from the community.

“This action shows that we are taking this offending seriously, all to make our communities feel safe. I would still appeal to the local community to come forward and provide information on criminal activity to us. Thanks to intelligence from them, we have seized cash, drugs and stolen goods.”

All 15 people arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries in relation to this investigation.

West Yorkshire Police continue to urge anyone who knows anything that could assist in their investigation to get in touch via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information can also be provided anonymously if needed via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.