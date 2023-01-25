Dale Poppleton, aged 41, is described as being a white male of medium build who stands at 6ft 1ins tall. Police have said he is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England, and he was last seen in East Yorkshire.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him but he is deliberately evading police. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dale Poppleton who is wanted in connection with a serious offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dale Poppleton aged 41, is described as a white male, medium build and 6ft1 tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side). He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England. He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him but he is deliberately evading police. Image: West Yorkshire Police