Bradford police looking for man with half an ear wanted in connection with serious offence
Dale Poppleton, aged 41, is described as being a white male of medium build who stands at 6ft 1ins tall. Police have said he is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England, and he was last seen in East Yorkshire.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him but he is deliberately evading police. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dale Poppleton who is wanted in connection with a serious offence.
"Dale Poppleton aged 41, is described as a white male, medium build and 6ft1 tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side).
“Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading Police. Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him and call Police immediately on 999 or 101 or use the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13230018345 Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”