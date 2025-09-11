A remorseless paedophile has been jailed for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Bradford.

Rajae Paul, 26, of Barmouth Terrace, Bradford, was convicted by a jury on August 14 on two counts of rape.

The defendant built up a relationship with the victim over Snapchat and Instagram using a fake name and saying that he was 16 years old.

After a few weeks chatting, Paul arranged to meet with the victim in Bradford.

Detective Constable Louise Clayton of Bradford District Safeguarding Unit said: “I would first like to recognise the sheer bravery of our victim in this case and for her courage to come forward and report this to police at such a young age. She has also been able to navigate the long and complex judicial process to get to this point.

“I hope today she can find comfort in the sentence, knowing that he cannot hurt her or any other woman again.”

On June 5, the victim travelled to Bradford to meet with Paul, he took her to Peel Park and it’s there where he violently raped her.

Today (September 11) Paul was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to 13 years in jail. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 25 years and was told to sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Clayton added: “Paul is a violent sex offender who lied from the very start and continued to lie throughout police interviews and in court. He has never shown any remorse for his actions.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence and haven’t yet reported it, we have specialist teams who will listen to you and support you throughout the process, it will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism.”