Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of Habibur Masum, 25, who is from the Oldham area.

He is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old woman in Bradford city centre yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed by a man who then fled the scene.

Habibur Masum is wanted on suspicion of murder. Picture: WYP

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build. He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoody with the hood up.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3.20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Any current sightings of Habibur Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999.