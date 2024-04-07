Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation following the stabbing of a woman in Bradford city centre yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 6). Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

Police were called yesterday afternoon to reports that a woman had been stabbed by a man who then fled the scene.

She was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation in Bradford city centre yesterday. Pictures: Google/NW

Who was killed?

The victim is yet to be formally identified but is understood to be a 27-year-old woman.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Where and when did this happen?

Officers were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road, Bradford at 3.21pm on Saturday.

A scene was put in place, which included road closures and local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Has anyone been arrested?

No reported arrests have been made at this stage but police have launched a manhunt for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted on suspicion of committing the offence.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build. He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

Habibur Masum is wanted on suspicion of murder. Picture: WYP

What have police said?

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is a shocking incident that has happened in broad daylight in a busy area of Bradford and been witnessed by a number of people.

“A young woman has lost her life in the most awful circumstances, and we have extensive enquiries ongoing to locate and arrest the man responsible.

“We understand that this incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, and I would like to reassure the wider public that we are working tirelessly to investigate this horrendous crime and bring the person responsible to justice.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1072 of April 6.