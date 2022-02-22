Police appealing for witnesses following serious three car crash in Holmfirth
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious three car crash in Holmfirth on Sunday.
Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about a three vehicle collision between a Seat Leon, Citroen Berlingo and BMW 3 series on New Mill Road on Sunday, February 20.
It occurred at about 2.25pm when the Seat was involved in a head on crash with the other two vehicles.
A woman and man in the Berlingo both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it or of the Seat beforehand is asked to contact Kirklees Continuous Improvement Unit on 101 referencing police number 13220095531.
Information can also be given online referencing that number at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
