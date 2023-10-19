Bradford drug driver jailed after nine-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Luke Widdop, aged 51, of Park Avenue, Keighley, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Bradford Crown Court today after previously pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs. He was also banned from driving for seven years with an extension of four years.
George Lewis, aged nine, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Sutton Lane, Sutton-in-Craven, on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Detective Constable Mark Turner, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “The reckless actions of Widdop took away any future for George who was just walking home with his family. We have continued to support the family throughout this long investigation, and I hope today can bring them some closure and sense of justice, in what has been an extremely difficult few years for them.
“I hope today’s sentence also sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get behind the wheel whilst unfit through drink or drugs.”
Widdop failed to stop at the time and later attended a police station in North Yorkshire where he was arrested.