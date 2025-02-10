Ransdale Road Bradford: 10-year-old girl killed after horror crash in West Yorkshire as man arrested
Police are appealing for witnesses to the now fatal crash in Bradford.
Officers were called at 6.32pm yesterday (Sunday, February 9) to reports of a collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris and two child pedestrians on Ransdale Road, near to the junction of Ramsey Street.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital, sadly she died from her injuries this morning.
“A 16-year old-girl was also taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The driver of the Yaris, a 35 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact via the 101Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of February 9.