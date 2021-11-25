Boy injured after being struck by car on Bright Street near Corporation Street in Morley
A boy was injured after he was struck by a car in Morley today.
Police were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a boy on Bright Street, Morley, just after 8.30am today (Nov 25).
It happened near the junction with Corporation Street
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The boy was treated for a mouth injury at the scene which was not believed to be serious."
Police did not disclose the boy's age.
