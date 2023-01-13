The incident took place at BOX, a bar in Headingley, on December 10 when the England men’s national team were playing against France in the World Cup. The victim was a 22-year-old man, who was repeatedly punched and left with a broken jaw and in need of surgery.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault at a Leeds bar during an England World Cup match have released images of three men they want to identify. The victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered a broken jaw and needed surgery after being repeatedly punched in the incident that occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm at The Box, in Otley Road, Headingley, during England’s game against France on Saturday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is being treated as Section 18 grievous bodily harm and is being investigated by Leeds District CID. Anyone who recognises any of the three males or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 1126 Carroll quoting reference 13220687840 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The incident took place at BOX, a bar in Headingley. Image: Google Street View