Boulders placed on railway line at Leeds as trespassers spotted

It happened just before 7pm on Tuesday, June 29 on the lines near Redcote Lane.

It was also reported that a group of people were spotted trespassing at the same location on Saturday, July 3.

BTP officers are now appealing for witnesses to the railway obstruction and trespass incidents.

Redcote Lane, Kirkstall (photo: Google).

Separately, BTP officers are appealing for information after a man walked onto the tracks at Leeds Station on Saturday, June 12 at 10pm before running towards Copley Hill Junction, costing the railway £67,000.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 499 of 29/06/21.