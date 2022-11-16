News you can trust since 1890
Boston Spa drug bust: Cannabis and suspected cocaine recovered by police in Leeds

Cannabis and suspected cocaine has been recovered by police in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 7:10am

West Yorkshire Police confirmed in a statement yesterday (October 15) that a drugs warrant had been executed in Boston Spa. It was executed by officers from Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police Leeds North East posted on Facebook: “Officers from Leeds North East NPT have executed a drugs warrant in Boston Spa and recovered cannabis and suspected cocaine. Two people will be assisting police with their enquiries.”

