Boozy West Yorkshire burglar who left his DNA after swigging bottles of wine and cider during break-in
A burglar who was caught out when he left his DNA on bottles of booze he swigged at the scene has avoided immediate jail.
Craig Gibbins targeted a summer house to the rear of a property on Meadway in Streethouse on March 24 last year, Leeds Crown Court was told.
The property owners got up the next morning and found the garden gate open, prosecutor Robert Galley said.
The 41-year-old had entered the summer house and stole a projector and a bottle of Jack Daniel's whisky, and had opened a bottle of wine and cider, which he then left.
He also damaged a hot tub in the garden.
The total cost of the damage and items stolen came to £440.
As well as Gibbins' DNA, there were finger prints while CCTV footage from a neighbouring property also caught sight of him.
Gibbins, of Castleford Road, Normanton, admitted burglary and damaging property.
Mitigating, Jessica Strange said that Gibbins was adamant he would get a job to pay for what he stole and damaged.
The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl QC, gave him a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He was told to pay £400 compensation and given a three-year restraining order to stay away from the residents he stole from.
