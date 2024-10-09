Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation is continuing after a motorcycle crash in Leeds.

The incident, that happened on Monday afternoon (October 9), saw a KTM motorcycle crash into a parked car.

Police said that the rider rushed from the scene on Bodmin Road in Middleton.

A police investigation is continuing after a motorcycle crash on October 9 on Bodmin Road in Middleton. | Google/National World

Prior to the crash, at around 5.35pm, the rider of the motorcycle and a pillion passenger were spotted by officers on patrol on Middleton Road.

At 5.40pm, the motorcycle was seen again by police before it was involved in the crash.

The passenger was detained at the scene and taken to hospital, before he was arrested and brought into police custody.

In an update this afternoon (October 9), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 19-year-old man who was arrested has been interviewed and released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Those who witnessed the incident, or potentially saw the motorcycle rider leaving the scene, have been asked to call 101, quoting log 1462 of October 7.