Bodmin Road crash: Teenager arrested in Leeds after motorbike crashes into parked car in Middleton

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024
A teenager has been arrested after a motorcycle he was a passenger on crashed into a parked car in Leeds.

The rider of the bike rushed from the scene following the crash on Bodmin Road in Middleton yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police have said that at around 5.35pm, a KTM motorcycle with a rider and pillion passenger was seen by officers on patrol on Middleton Road, Leeds. An area search was made for the vehicle and at around 5.40pm, it was sighted again by officers before being involved in a collision with a parked vehicle.

The crash happened on Bodmin Road in MiddletonThe crash happened on Bodmin Road in Middleton
The crash happened on Bodmin Road in Middleton | Google

The passenger was detained at the scene and taken to hospital before being released into police custody. The rider made off from the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who potentially saw the motorcycle rider leaving the scene, is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1462 of 7 October.

