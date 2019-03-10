BMW and Rolls Royce crash in Wetherby, Leeds

Have your say

A BMW and Rolls Royce crashed into each other in Wetherby causing severe damage to both cars.

The Rolls Royce had one of its back wheels completely wiped off in the smash.

The BMW had severe damage to the front of the car.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Wetherby- These 2 vehicles had a coming together, no injuries but what a waste of a Rolls Royce & a BMW 640."

