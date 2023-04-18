Blood trail led police to machete thug's front door after horrifying Leeds street battle
A thug was slashed across the face during a violent machete battle on a Leeds street, and was traced after police followed the trail of blood to his door.
Rayan Mohamed became involved in the terrifying fight on Haslewood Drive in Burmantofts just after midday on April 1, 2021. It involved three men armed with the razor-sharp swords.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the incident had been caught on CCTV, and showed Mohamed armed with one blade, and a second male with another. It showed the second man swinging his machete and catching Mohammed in the face, causing the injuries.
The three men involved then ran off. One of the machetes was found by a resident and handed to police. The trail of blood caused by Mohammed’s injury led officers to his home address on Burmantofts Street where he was arrested.
He was interviewed twice but chose to make no comments on either, despite being shown the footage of himself in the fight. He later admitted affray and possession of a bladed article.
The court was told that the 21-year-old already has a conviction for using a machete in public, attacking another male in Burmantofts in February last year. He has already been sentenced for that matter, having received five-years’ detention.
No mitigation was offered by his barrister after the judge, Recorder Ben Nolan KC, said that had the latest case been heard at the same time as his last offence, he would have passed concurrent sentences.
He gave him 18 months’ jail that will run alongside his existing five-year sentence.