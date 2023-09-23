Blood-soaked scene after serious assault outside parade of Leeds shops
Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am this morning, Saturday, September 23.
They found two males with what were believed to be blunt force injuries. Both were taken to hospital for further treatment.
It was reported that a third male was possibly involved and made off before the police’s arrival.
One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing. Videos from the scene online show numerous police vehicles attending the scene, the area cordoned off and blood spattered across the pavement.
Anyone with any information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility.
The log reference is 0109 of September 23.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.