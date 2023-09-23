Blood-soaked scene after serious assault outside parade of Leeds shops

A man suffered a serious facial injury following a serious assault in the Belle Isle area of Leeds.

Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am this morning, Saturday, September 23.

They found two males with what were believed to be blunt force injuries. Both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

It was reported that a third male was possibly involved and made off before the police’s arrival.

The incident happened outside the shops on Belle Isle Road. (pic by Google Maps)

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing. Videos from the scene online show numerous police vehicles attending the scene, the area cordoned off and blood spattered across the pavement.

Anyone with any information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility.

The log reference is 0109 of September 23.