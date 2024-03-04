Blinded Leeds-bar glassing victim told court: 'This guy has taken everything from me'
The heart-breaking recorded statement from devastated dad-of-two Matthew Syron was played to Leeds Crown Court today prior to his attacker being jailed for more than 15 years.
Gareth Dean, 37, admitted GBH with intent after he glassed Mr Syron in the face in Revolucion de Cuba bar on Boxing Day evening without any explanation. Dean then nonchalantly left the bar and continued drinking elsewhere.
The attack immediately turned Mr Sryon's world "black", with shards of glass becoming embedded in his eyeballs, the court heard. Despite rounds of surgery in an effort to restore his vision, he remains largely blind.
Mr Syron said: "My life was perfect. This guy has taken everything from me, literally everything. I'm dependent on people that I have not been dependent on since I was a child. I can't put toothpaste on my toothbrush, I can't wash myself properly.
"I need someone to put my clothes in place. I have gone from a person who did not need anybody, to being a 32-year-old who is like a baby. It's soul destroying. I hate every day."
The court heard that Mr Syron, who now lives in Australia, still suffers from recurring nightmares, has daily headaches and has even had suicidal thoughts.
Prosecuting the case, Michael Smith said of Mr Syron: "He is in limbo now, not knowing how his eyes will respond to treatment, if at all."
A statement from his fiancé, Keone Rawiri, was also read out to the court. She said: "It has completely changed our world. When I heard he had been attacked my heart stopped. I would not wish this situation on anyone. Our lives have forever changed."
She described the thought of Matthew possibly never seeing his children again as "utterly devastating".
Dean was given an extended sentence, made up of 10 years and eight months' jail, and a five-year extended licence period. He has previous convictions for GBH for which he was jailed.
Speaking after today's sentencing hearing, Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: "This was an horrendous, unprovoked attack on a man out enjoying the Boxing Day celebrations.
"I know the injuries that the victim suffered during this assault continue to have a massive impact on not only his life, but that of his family too. I can only hope the fact Dean is now behind bars offers the victim and his family some comfort as they continue to deal with the devastating consequences of this attack. I wish them well in their quest to amend licensing laws to try and prevent attacks of a similar nature occurring in the future.
"We will not tolerate such wanton violence in our night-time economy. The swift and effective investigation in this case meant that Dean was identified and arrested within days of this assault and has now faced justice for his actions."