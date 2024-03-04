Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The heart-breaking recorded statement from devastated dad-of-two Matthew Syron was played to Leeds Crown Court today prior to his attacker being jailed for more than 15 years.

Gareth Dean, 37, admitted GBH with intent after he glassed Mr Syron in the face in Revolucion de Cuba bar on Boxing Day evening without any explanation. Dean then nonchalantly left the bar and continued drinking elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack immediately turned Mr Sryon's world "black", with shards of glass becoming embedded in his eyeballs, the court heard. Despite rounds of surgery in an effort to restore his vision, he remains largely blind.

Mr Syron said: "My life was perfect. This guy has taken everything from me, literally everything. I'm dependent on people that I have not been dependent on since I was a child. I can't put toothpaste on my toothbrush, I can't wash myself properly.

"I need someone to put my clothes in place. I have gone from a person who did not need anybody, to being a 32-year-old who is like a baby. It's soul destroying. I hate every day."

Gareth Dean (left) was jailed for 15 years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court for the attack in Revolucion which left Matthew Syron (bottom right) blind. (pics by WYP / National World / SWNS)

The court heard that Mr Syron, who now lives in Australia, still suffers from recurring nightmares, has daily headaches and has even had suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting the case, Michael Smith said of Mr Syron: "He is in limbo now, not knowing how his eyes will respond to treatment, if at all."

A statement from his fiancé, Keone Rawiri, was also read out to the court. She said: "It has completely changed our world. When I heard he had been attacked my heart stopped. I would not wish this situation on anyone. Our lives have forever changed."

She described the thought of Matthew possibly never seeing his children again as "utterly devastating".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean was given an extended sentence, made up of 10 years and eight months' jail, and a five-year extended licence period. He has previous convictions for GBH for which he was jailed.

Speaking after today's sentencing hearing, Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: "This was an horrendous, unprovoked attack on a man out enjoying the Boxing Day celebrations.

"I know the injuries that the victim suffered during this assault continue to have a massive impact on not only his life, but that of his family too. I can only hope the fact Dean is now behind bars offers the victim and his family some comfort as they continue to deal with the devastating consequences of this attack. I wish them well in their quest to amend licensing laws to try and prevent attacks of a similar nature occurring in the future.