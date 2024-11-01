Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse: Police issues images of man with hand tattoo wanted in relation to Leeds burglary

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:29 BST
Police in Leeds have released images of a man they want to identify following a business burglary.

The burglary occurred on Blenheim Terrace in Woodhouse between 11 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, October 22, with suspects damaging machinery and forcing entry through both front and rear doors.

Most Popular

The suspects also stole various food items.

Police are asking the public for help identifying this man and his hand tattoo.placeholder image
Police are asking the public for help identifying this man and his hand tattoo. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

The force has now released images of a man, including an image of his hand tattoo, in hopes that someone can assist in identifying him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you can assist in identifying him, please contact Leeds police on 101 or via the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, using crime reference 13240577175.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."

Related topics:LeedsSuspectsPoliceWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice