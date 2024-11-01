Police in Leeds have released images of a man they want to identify following a business burglary.

The burglary occurred on Blenheim Terrace in Woodhouse between 11 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, October 22, with suspects damaging machinery and forcing entry through both front and rear doors.

The suspects also stole various food items.

Police are asking the public for help identifying this man and his hand tattoo. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

The force has now released images of a man, including an image of his hand tattoo, in hopes that someone can assist in identifying him.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you can assist in identifying him, please contact Leeds police on 101 or via the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, using crime reference 13240577175.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."