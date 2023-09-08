Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Blenheim Square stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed opposite Leeds primary school

A man has been rushed to hospital in Leeds after being stabbed opposite a city primary school.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 18:25 BST
Emergency services were called to Blenheim Square, located opposite popular Blenheim Primary School, earlier this afternoon following reports of an assault.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Blenheim Square, Leeds, at 2.45pm today (Friday, September 8) to reports of an assault.

“A man in his 20s was found at a nearby address and taken by ambulance to hospital with a stab wound to his leg. Enquiries are ongoing in the area.”

If anyone has any information about this assault or those involved they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1053 of September 8.