A man has been rushed to hospital in Leeds after being stabbed opposite a city primary school.

Emergency services were called to Blenheim Square, located opposite popular Blenheim Primary School, earlier this afternoon following reports of an assault.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Blenheim Square, Leeds, at 2.45pm today (Friday, September 8) to reports of an assault.

“A man in his 20s was found at a nearby address and taken by ambulance to hospital with a stab wound to his leg. Enquiries are ongoing in the area.”