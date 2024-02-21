Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PETA is offering the reward, of up to £3,000, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the deaths of four cats found in Black Carr Woods in Pudsey.

The latest incident, which has been reported to the RSPCA, involved a female tortoiseshell kitten who was found by a dog walker on a path near the Ned Lane entrance on January 30.

The kitten was left discarded in a white sandbag in Black Carr Woods in Pudsey.

The kitten, who is thought to have been around four months old, had been placed in a reusable Christmas bag from The Works and then left in a white sandbag. She was taken by the finder to the PDSA in Bradford, where wounds on both sides of her neck and signs of trauma in her mouth were noted.

Elisa Allen, PETA Vice President, said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with cruel and callous acts such as these take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.

“Animal abusers are a danger to everyone: they take their issues out on whomever is available to them – humans or other animals – and must be caught before they act again."

The same dog walker is also said to have found two dead adult cats in the same location last summer and one in October. One of them, which was also taken to the PDSA, had a wound to the midriff area.

The RSPCA has said the incidents are "extremely concerning" and believe that the incidents may be linked.