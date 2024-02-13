Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the fourth time a deceased cat is reported to have been found in suspicious circumstances at Black Carr Woods in Pudsey.

The latest incident, which has been reported to the RSPCA, involved a female tortoiseshell kitten who was found by a dog walker on a path near the Ned Lane entrance on January 30.

The kitten, who is thought to have been around four months old, had been placed in a reusable Christmas bag from The Works and then left in a white sandbag. She was taken by the finder to the PDSA in Bradford, where wounds on both sides of her neck and signs of trauma in her mouth were noted.

The kitten was left discarded in a white sandbag in Black Carr Woods in Pudsey.

The same dog walker is also said to have found two dead adult cats in the same location last summer and one in October. One of them, which was also taken to the PDSA, had a wound to the midriff area.

The RSPCA has said the incidents are "extremely concerning" and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Hannah Williams has been to the area and made enquiries. The local council has also been informed.

She said: “It appears that someone is deliberately going out of their way to go to this area, walk along a quiet footpath and then cruelly discard their unwanted pets and we don’t know if they are alive at the time or already dead - but is obviously disturbing.

"We’re extremely concerned about how this little kitten may have sustained her injuries, as well as the welfare of her mum, possible siblings and other cats that may also belong to the person or people who are doing this.

“The fact it’s happened before at this location leads us to believe the incidents may be linked, but we need people with first-hand information to help us. Does anyone recognise the bags, seen suspicious activity in the area or have first-hand information that could help us? If so, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”